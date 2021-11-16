Oakwood University celebrates major milestone

Oakwood University celebrated a major accomplishment Tuesday — their 125th birthday!

The university held a birthday celebration fit for commemorating 125 years of education and service in the community, with the president, faculty and students all coming together to enjoy the festivities.

"I came as a faculty, I'm now the provost and all these years have been great," James Mbyirukra, provost of Oakwood University, said. "So many students in my classes now are principals, teachers and professionals now in the area, so I thank God for the 125 years of Oakwood's existence."

For more than 20 years, Mbyirukra has worked at Oakwood University, seeing the growth firsthand. He said celebrations like this are a good reminder of how far the school has come.

"Nobody believed that it would last for so many years," he said. "By God's grace, Oakwood University is alive and well."

The university’s president, also an Oakwood alum, echoed the sentiment.

"To think that this was purchased for $6,700 — 300 acres, a former slave plantation — and to look at what it has become today, come on, you need to put your hands together," Leslie Pollard, president of Oakwood University, said.

Even though people at today's celebration won't be here for the next 125 years, they said they hope the university will still be standing, thriving and serving the community for generations to come.

"I see more impact of Oakwood around the world," Mbyirukra said.

Students, faculty and alumni also got a chance to put their thoughts and memories about the university in a time capsule for future generations to read in the next 25 or 50 years. There was also a fireworks show to cap off the celebratory day.