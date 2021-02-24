Oakwood University, Huntsville Hospital partner to provide health care to underrepresented communities

On Wednesday, an agreement to bring health care to northwest Huntsville officially became a reality.

Oakwood University and Huntsville Hospital signed the lease for the Community Action Center, a clinic that will help serve underrepresented communities in Huntsville.

Credit: Oakwood University Credit: Oakwood University

"This is a great opportunity for this side of the city," Dr. Leslie Pollard, the president of Oakwood University, said.

Dr. Pollard said the project is two years in the making and will offer ambulatory services like checks ups and triage care to a community he says is underrepresented when it comes to health care.

"Being here at least begins to close the gap. We may not fix it all completely, but at least by having a space in their place, then we're getting close, then we're getting closer in closing those health care disparities," he said.

The center will also educate future health care leaders. Dr. Pollard says nursing school students will be able to do clinical rotations at the center, and they will offer also internships to health care students.

"We're going to continually need more health care professionals in our organization. We have learned that people who have trained in Huntsville tend to want to stay in Huntsville, live in Huntsville," David Spillers, the CEO of Huntsville Hospital, said. "Anything we can do to partner with somebody to get them educated, get them interested in a health care career, we want to do that."

Dr. Pollard says they are working to get the center opened by June 1.