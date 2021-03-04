Oakwood University Church, TV ministry collecting water bottles for Jackson, Miss., crisis

The Oakwood University Church and Breath of Life Television Ministries are collecting water for Jackson, Miss., where many residents have been without clean water for nearly three weeks.

People can drop off water until 5 p.m. Thursday, from 9 a.m. to Noon Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday at the Oakwood University Church Family Life Center, 5500 Adventist Blvd, NW, Huntsville.

The water will be delivered Tuesday, said Pastor Paul Goodridge.

They can also donate financially to the Oakwood University Church. For more information, call 256 837-1255.

The groups recently took more than 100,000 bottles of water to people in need in Houston, Texas.