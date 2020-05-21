Oakwood Adventist Academy seniors surprised by faculty and staff

Oakwood Adventist Academy surprised their high school seniors on Thursday at their homes.

Twenty-one seniors from Oakwood's Class of 2020 received graduation invitations to pass out to their friends and family. They also received lawn signs with their graduation photos on it.

Their principal told us seniors could not partake in senior activities because of the coronavirus pandemic, but they still wanted them to feel special.

"I didn't know at all. I just saw all these cars passing by, and they were my teachers!" said senior, Kelly Whyte.

"I was very surprised. I didn't know how to feel when I saw my teachers outside. There were so many of them. I never thought I would see all of them at my house," said senior, Jason Lewis.

The last day of school for Oakwood Adventist Academy is Friday. The tentative graduation date is on Sunday, July 5.