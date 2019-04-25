Oakland Raiders pick Alabama's Josh Jacobs in first round of 2019 NFL Draft

The Oakland Raiders have picked University of Alabama's Josh Jacobs in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft.
Jacobs is the 24th overall pick in the first round of the 2019 draft.
