O’Reilly Auto Parts damaged after Huntsville hit-and-run wreck

Posted: Sep 10, 2019 7:44 PM
Updated: Sep 10, 2019 8:40 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Huntsville police say the O’Reilly Auto Parts on Andrew Jackson Way is damaged after a car hit the building around 2 p.m. Tuesday and fled the scene.

The department is looking for a black, 80s Oldsmobile with the partial tag, 47. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (256)722-7100.

