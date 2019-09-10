O’Reilly Auto Parts damaged after Huntsville hit-and-run wreck

Huntsville police say the O’Reilly Auto Parts on Andrew Jackson Way is damaged after a car hit the building around 2 p.m. Tuesday and fled the scene.
The department is looking for a black, 80s Oldsmobile with the partial tag, 47. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (256)722-7100.
