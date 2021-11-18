Clear

1 injured after officer-involved shooting in Gurley

The scene of an officer-involved shooting at Gurley Gardens.

The Alabama Bureau of Investigation has been called to the scene.

Posted: Nov 18, 2021 11:39 PM
Updated: Nov 19, 2021 1:34 AM
Posted By: Brandon Jent, Luke Hajdasz

Mutiple law enforcement agencies are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Gurley. 

According to Brent Patterson with the Madison County Sheriff's Office, deputies were assisting Gurley Police with a domestic call at Gurley Gardens around 9:00 p.m. Thursday night.

One Madison County Deputy shot a man inside the residence. He has been transported to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Right now, the Alabama Bureau of Investigation is on the scene investigating.

No arrests have been made. 

