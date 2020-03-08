Nursing student sees impact of coronavirus in medical facilities

Both Georgia and Tennessee confirmed new coronavirus cases.

State health officials in Georgia confirmed 2 people near Atlanta have COVID-19. This brings its total number of cases up to 5.

In Tennessee, Nashville's mayor reported a woman with coronavirus. This is the 2nd case they've found this week.

Just to give you some perspective on how fast the coronavirus is spreading in the country.

Last week, there was only 1 death confirmed from the coronavirus. Now, it has killed 19 people and affected more than 30 states and our nation's capitol. At this time, there are no reported cases in Alabama.

"It doesn't make me nervous going into it. It just makes me more aware of what we have to do to protect our residents. Protecting them and our safety is our number one priority," Brooke Marks said.

She will graduate in May to become a registered nurse. She's currently working as a licensed practical nurse, and has seen first-hand how medical facilities are preparing for the coronavirus.

"Taking the necessary actions. Educating our staff and our residents on hand hygiene, and you know, symptoms to look for, you know cough, fever, sore throat, those kind of things," Marks explained.

Marks says she takes extra precautions every day.

"You know, the hand sanitizer and hand hygiene. That's the best way to prevent one getting the coronavirus, and two the spread of the coronavirus," Marks said.

She recommends others to do the same.

"Definitely need to keep a close eye. Hand hygiene, washing your hands, not going to public places unless you have to. You can still go, but you know hand hygiene. Put hand sanitizer in your pocket. Wash your hands. Those kinds of things," Marks said.

But for now, Marks is excited to start her career and make a difference in the world by helping others.

"One day we are all going to leave this world, but I want to leave an impact that I helped as many people as possible," Marks said.

The state health department says its focusing on awareness and prevention to fight the coronavirus. Local emergency management agencies are also staying in touch with the state health department.

Today -- the DeKalb County EMA recommended people who are sick to call their doctor before they visit. That way, they can discuss your symptoms and develop a plan to prevent it from spreading.