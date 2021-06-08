Nursing shortage still impacting hospitals in North Alabama

As more Americans continue to get vaccinated more industries are able to move past some of the hurdles of the coronavirus pandemic, but hospitals in North Alabama are still seeing a shortage of nurses.

Huntsville Hospital said they're trying to hire around 270 nurses to keep staffing levels normal.

Calhoun Community College has over 400 nursing students in the program.

We heard from a local nursing school about how they're getting more nurses into the workforce.

The chair of the nursing department at Calhoun Community College said all the seats in their program are filled!

They're dealing with limitations on how many people can be accepted.

"I like to interact with people, I like to help people and I really, I enjoy getting to know different types of people and you can really do that quite a bit with nursing," said Tiarra Prange, a nursing school student.

Tiarra Prange is in her third semester of nursing school at Calhoun Community College.

She said the pandemic made her sure that she wanted to become a nurse.

"I definitely thought about it after Coronavirus was like in full swing like, 'Do I really want to do this?' and the answer was always yes,'" said Prange.

The chair of the nursing department said two of the biggest factors adding to the nursing shortage are an aging workforce and an increase in how much work it takes to care for the average patient.

"There's a shortage across the nation for nurses, RNs and LPNs, and other healthcare providers not just limited to nursing," said Lynn Hogan, Calhoun Nursing Department Chair.

Hogan said Calhoun has more than 400 nursing students across multiple campuses.

And the good news is that many, like Prange, plan to stay in north Alabama after graduating.

"I have smaller children so it would be best if I stayed in the area so, I can be home for my kids every night," said Prange.

Lynn Hogan said those who choose to work somewhere else often become travel nurses which makes it even harder for healthcare providers to recruit.