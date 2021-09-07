‘You do everything you can, the patients still pass away’: Helen Keller staff mourn Covid’s impact

Health care workers and many others across the state took time to pause and reflect on the 12,000 lives lost to Covid.

Helen Keller Hospital nurses and administration gathered in a courtyard at the hospital to have a moment of silence on Tuesday.

"You work really, really hard. You do everything you can and the patients still pass away and that is taking a big toll," said Teresa Thornton, the director of the hospital's Covid and other critical care units.

WAAY 31 asked Thornton during the moment of silence who she was thinking and praying for.

"My staff. All of my staff. Because, this is emotional," said Thornton.

"They are going through an emotional time because my staff are the ones that are with the critical care people at the end of life. They are the ones having to call families continuously and talk to them."

Thornton said at the beginning of the pandemic they felt supported, but now that love and support has turned into conspiracy-laced theories and bullying.

"We were all heroes. We had people supporting us and supplying things for us. Sending us notes and sending us messages, and now it's like we've become the bad guy because so many are leaving the profession because it's so challenging and emotional and stressful and burned out," Thornton said.

"And people are like, 'Well this is what you signed up for, so deal with it.' This is what we signed up for but not to this length and not this trying," said Thornton.

Volunteer Chaplain Greg Beasley comforts those on the frontlines and people who are losing loved ones to Covid. He shared a prayer at the moment of silence. He said it's time to stop attacking frontline workers and support them.

"Before we start condemning these hospitals and nurses, we need to walk in their shoes for 24 hours. And then when we get behind the keyboard we will see exactly what we need to write and that's, that they are our heroes," said Beasley.

"Think before you write anything because you have not walked in their shoes probably for even one hour."

Right now the hospital has 37 people hospitalized with Covid. Only one of those patients is vaccinated. No one who needs ICU-level care or on a ventilator is vaccinated.

Hospital officials said if you want to help health care workers get vaccinated, they will have a clinic on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the WellCare center. You can walk in and get the Pfizer vaccine.