Nurses at Crestwood Medical Center help coronavirus patient connect with husband

It is especially difficult right now for patients who are being treated for coronavirus. They are not allowed to see friends or family in person.

At Crestwood Medical Center, a nurse helped one of her patients Facetime her husband. He also has coronavirus, but is being treated at a different hospital.

Crestwood shared a photo on Facebook, stating they have exchanged "smiles, tears, and 'I love you's."

The iPad they are using was donated to the hospital by Inside-Out Ministries, and Adtran to help patients connect with family members during this difficult time.