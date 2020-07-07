Nurse leading Huntsville drive-thru coronavirus testing site talks virus concerns

Huntsville Hospital's John Hunt Park drive-thru testing site ran out of tests in about an hour on Tuesday. The hospital said people lined up early the first two days the site was open.

Joyce Thomas is the nurse in charge of hospital's drive thru clinic.

"Within an hour we already had the line filled up to our max of 300 people," she said.

She said Tuesday morning she was authorized to test an additional 50 patients because of the long line of cars and said all 350 should now be at home in quarantine.

"If you are sick enough to get tested, you need to stay at home. You are positive in our eyes until proven otherwise," she said.

Thomas said she was also in charge of the drive-thru site in the spring, and she is back because the number of cases and demand for tests is up.

"It's not gone. I think, because we've not really followed our guidelines like we should," she said.

Thomas is urging everyone to follow the Madison County masking health order.

"I think this a public health emergency. I think we need to take masking very seriously and I encourage masking," she said.

She hopes everyone starts taking the virus more seriously.

"We don't know what tomorrow is going to bring. We have to prepared and be cautious and take those preventative measures now because we really don't know this virus. We are learning it as we go but we really got to take those health precautions," she said.

Thomas said they plan on continuing this drive-thru on Monday thru Friday until there is no longer a demand for testing. She said it can take up to a week to get results.