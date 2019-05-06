Number of measles investigations in Alabama on the rise

New data from the Alabama Department of Public Health shows the state conducted almost 300 total investigations this year into measles cases.

Less than seven days ago, the state reported they had conducted over 170 investigations into measles cases. Data from the State Department of Public Health shows that number increased drastically. According to the data chart on the Alabama Department of Public Health's website, there have been 293 investigations into measles cases in the state this year.

That number is up 119 cases since last week's count. State officials say these numbers are still not considered high, but it's higher than the number of measles investigations last year. They say there is no update on the infant child in Saint Clair County that was diagnosed with the contagious virus.

The state department says they will update the data numbers again this Wednesday.