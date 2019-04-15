Nucor Tubular investing $27 million to Lawrence County plant

A steel-manufacturing company is investing more than $27 million into their Lawrence County facility.

Nucor Tubular Products announced the multi-million dollar expansion to the Trinity plant located at the Mallard Fox West Industrial Park, and more jobs are coming with it.

"Huntsville has announcements everyday and communities around us have announcements a lot," Lawrence County Industrial Board President Tabitha Pace said.

Now, it's Lawrence County that has an announcement to make.

The $27.2 million expansion will provide new equipment and create 35 high-paying jobs. New production, finishing, processing and packaging equipment will immediately go to the plant.

"Anytime there is an announcement like this, we are very excited and encouraged by the growth of these companies," Pace said.

The Trinity facility is just one of eight plants the company runs across the country. The new jobs at Nucor Tubular will be rolled in over the next three years.