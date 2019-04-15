Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

Nucor Tubular investing $27 million to Lawrence County plant

The $27.2 million expansion will provide new equipment and create 35 high-paying jobs.

Posted: Apr. 15, 2019 5:04 PM
Updated: Apr. 15, 2019 6:40 PM
Posted By: Steven Dilsizian

A steel-manufacturing company is investing more than $27 million into their Lawrence County facility.

Nucor Tubular Products announced the multi-million dollar expansion to the Trinity plant located at the Mallard Fox West Industrial Park, and more jobs are coming with it. 

"Huntsville has announcements everyday and communities around us have announcements a lot," Lawrence County Industrial Board President Tabitha Pace said. 

Now, it's Lawrence County that has an announcement to make. 

The $27.2 million expansion will provide new equipment and create 35 high-paying jobs. New production, finishing, processing and packaging equipment will immediately go to the plant.

"Anytime there is an announcement like this, we are very excited and encouraged by the growth of these companies," Pace said. 

The Trinity facility is just one of eight plants the company runs across the country. The new jobs at Nucor Tubular will be rolled in over the next three years. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 62°
Florence
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 65°
Fayetteville
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 63°
Decatur
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 64°
Scottsboro
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 64°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events