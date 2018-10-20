Now's the time to register kids for 'Toys for Tots'

Right now, folks across the Tennessee Valley can register children for Toys for Tots. The next registration opportunities are below:

Limestone County registration

November 7th and November 8th

9:00 AM – Noon

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

419 South Marion Street.

Athens, Al. 35611

Colbert, Lauderdale, Franklin and Marion counties registration

October 23rd through 25th

9 am - 3:30 pm

For more information, you can call 2-1-1

Registration drives in Madison County happened this week.

Watch for more information on other opportunities.

Requirements for registration with examples of what qualifies

1.) Government issued ID – Drivers license or passport

2.) Children Birth certificate – NO PHOTO COPIES

3.) Proof of Income –pay stub, letter from unemployment, letter from food stamp office showing amount received per month

4.) Proof of residence – lease, phone bill, electric bill

5.) Social Security card for parent registering and for each child being registered.

6.) If you are not the birth parent you must show legal documentation of guardianship (court documents)

7.) Ages birth-15 will be accepted