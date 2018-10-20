Right now, folks across the Tennessee Valley can register children for Toys for Tots. The next registration opportunities are below:
Limestone County registration
November 7th and November 8th
9:00 AM – Noon
1:00 PM – 4:00 PM
419 South Marion Street.
Athens, Al. 35611
Colbert, Lauderdale, Franklin and Marion counties registration
October 23rd through 25th
9 am - 3:30 pm
For more information, you can call 2-1-1
Registration drives in Madison County happened this week.
Watch for more information on other opportunities.
Requirements for registration with examples of what qualifies
1.) Government issued ID – Drivers license or passport
2.) Children Birth certificate – NO PHOTO COPIES
3.) Proof of Income –pay stub, letter from unemployment, letter from food stamp office showing amount received per month
4.) Proof of residence – lease, phone bill, electric bill
5.) Social Security card for parent registering and for each child being registered.
6.) If you are not the birth parent you must show legal documentation of guardianship (court documents)
7.) Ages birth-15 will be accepted
Related Content
- Now's the time to register kids for 'Toys for Tots'
- Limestone County Toys for Tots registration down this year
- Registered sex offender charged with beating girlfriend
- List of where you can register to vote, what time local offices close
- Athens State University urges students to register to vote
- Record 800,000 Registered to Vote in a Day
- BBVA Compass gives local students christmas toys
- Looking for children's holiday gifts? Try these two tech toys
- Toys R Us closing 180 stores, 2 in Alabama
- Report: Toys 'R' Us considering closing US stores