Now charged with capital murder, LaJeromeny Brown violated release conditions on drug charge 3 times

After going through several court records, we found out LaJeromeny Brown violated his release conditions, not once, not twice, but three times.

All 3 violations came during a time he was supposed to be on something known as “supervised release” after serving time on federal drug charges.

We spent the day asking why Brown was never sent back to prison after his release in 2016. No one in Tennessee, where he was initially arrested in 2013, or Texas, where he was caught breaking terms of his release, would answer.

Here’s what we know from court documents:

Police arrested Brown in 2013 on drug charges.

In 2015, he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 41 months in prison and two years supervised release. His supervised release started in October 2016, but no one can or will clarify if Brown received credit for time served or if the supervised release was part of the 41-month sentence.

The supervised release stated he could not commit another crime, leave a specific area without permission, or have a gun.

Federal court records show he first broke conditions in January 2017 when he left the district without permission.

He did it again in February 2018 when he was caught with a gun in Laredo, Texas.

The Eastern Tennessee U.S. Attorney's office called Brown a danger to the community and a flight risk. But the court system did not send him back to prison. It only tacked on another three months of supervised release.

Between then and now, Brown was also arrested for impersonating an officer and armed robbery. Those charges were dropped when the victim refused to testify.

He’s also already charged for assaulting a police officer in Chattanooga.