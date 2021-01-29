Noticeably warmer Friday, next weather maker arrives late Saturday

Friday morning dropped to the mid 20s for much of North Alabama. Combined with just a 5-7 mph northeast wind was enough to drop some wind chill values down to the teens around sunrise. Highs make it to the 50 degree mark today with calm winds expected by mid-afternoon. Sunshine prevails, but the clouds move back by Saturday morning.

Saturday starts dry, then showers increase during the afternoon and evening with rain continuing overnight. Of course, Sunday will start damp. However, showers should be tapering through the morning. Some of the latest data indicated enough instability for thunderstorms out ahead of the main cold front. Storms will likely NOT be strong or severe but we'll keep a close eye on any changes today and Saturday.

In all, rain totals will be between .50 and .75 of an inch. Expect it to be much cooler again to start next week behind a strong cold front. Highs Monday barely reach 40.