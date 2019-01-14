NotAlone Conference to help with issues and stigmas of mental health

WAAY31 is the proud media sponsor of the Not Alone Conference that will be held on February 22nd and 23rd. The first ever Not Alone Conference will take place in Huntsville at Willowbrook Baptist Church and the Albertville Fine Arts Center in Albertville. The conference kicks off at 7pm Friday night, and continues through Saturday evening.

The event; intended to combat issues and stigmas around mental health in Alabama’s communities, features speakers such as best-selling author and speaker Kay Warren, President of the Christian Thinkers society Jeremiah Johnston, Staff Pastor of Seacoast Church Chip Judd, and Alabama attorney general Steve Marshall all talking about personal experiences with suicide and mental illness. The conference will also feature performances by Andrew Peterson and other local artists.

Breakout sessions include focused presentations led by local groups, including Rocket City Counselors leading “When Your Child Loses Hope: Parenting Teens with Suicidal Thoughts,” Reboot Alliance leading “Healing Soul and Wounds: How the Church and Community can serve those who serve,” and Teresa Judy leading “Understanding and Supporting Wounded Women.” Tickets are only available online and cannot be purchased at the door.

For more information and to purchase tickets click here: NotAloneConference