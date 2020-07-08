Clear
Not quite as stormy for Thursday

The chance for an afternoon downpour and rumble of thunder continues Thursday, but not as many will see rain.

Posted: Jul 8, 2020 5:41 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

Storms started early Wednesday and continued through the day. Some spots saw intense rain with as much as one to two inches falling within an hour. Fortunately, there were no widespread problems with flooding and storms failed to produce much in the way of wind.

Tonight, showers and storms will be somewhat slow to dissipate with an isolated storm still possible by midnight. Otherwise, it's partly cloudy with lows in the lower 70s again. You can expect areas of fog early Thursday, too. The forecast for Thursday isn't quite as stormy. Still, a few showers and storms will develop by the afternoon under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Highs reach the 90° mark and the humidity will make it feel as hot as 100°.

Friday, a weak front drifts in from the northwest, bumping up storm coverage a bit during the afternoon. While scattered rain and storms are possible through the weekend, we're also monitoring the risk for a couple of complexes of storms arriving from the northwest. These, if they make it to North Alabama, will have the capability of producing damaging wind in addition to heavy rain. However, there is a bit of a "light at the end of the tunnel." By the middle of next week, high pressure builds in and limits storm chances. Get ready for more heat, though. Highs should be back in the mied 90s by midweek.

