‘Not going to be tolerated’: Huntsville police, FBI seek information about anti-Semitic vandalism

The FBI and Huntsville police are offering an $18,000 reward for information on the vandalization of a local synagogue.

Both agencies want the community to come forward with any information that will help lead to the immediate arrest of the individual or individuals involved in last April’s vandalism.

The surveillance footage police have shows only one individual involved in the anti-Semitic vandalism that took place at the Etz Chayim synagogue and the Chabad of Huntsville.

The individual walked with a distinct limp and appeared to have a prosthetic left leg.

Mayor Tommy Battle says the FBI and police need the community's help to locate that individual, just like community members helped clean up the vandalism.

"We condemn most vehemently what happened in April, and we ask the people now to help us make it right. Step forward. Give us some information so that we can move forward and put the person who is responsible for this, put them where they should be," he said.

The FBI alone is offering a $15,000 reward for information. Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers is offering a separate reward of $1,000, and the Anti-Defamation League is offering $2,000.

"Both communities in Huntsville, together, raised their voices that this was not going to be tolerated. This is a hateful and anti-Semitic, even racist, vandalism that took place. To tolerate these acts of graffiti would be to enable the inevitable escalation of these types of crimes," Mark McMurray, the Huntsville Chief of Police, said.

If you have any information about this individual or the vandalism incidents, you should contact the FBI's Birmingham field office or the Huntsville Police Department.