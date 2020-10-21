Not enough substitutes at Colbert County High School to cover quarantined teacher spots

WAAY 31 learned a school in Colbert County has at least eight teachers with the coronavirus or quarantined because of close contact, which means students will be doing virtual learning until Nov. 3.

Superintendent Gale Satchel said they didn't necessarily go all virtual at Colbert County High School because of the threat of the virus but because there weren't enough substitute teachers to cover for the eight that are out.

Satchel said they've been preparing for this moment, and on Tuesday, students were sent home with Chromebooks to work virtually for the next two weeks. She said the teachers didn't get coronavirus at school but rather weekend family functions.

Satchel said they are preparing for the worst case scenario in the coming months.

"We knew at some point we would get here. Now, our next point is when will the entire school district go if our numbers continue to rise?"said Satchel.

Satchel said teachers who aren't sick or in quarantine will still come to school and teach virtually from their classrooms. They will be doing a deep cleaning at the school. No sports activities have been cancelled.