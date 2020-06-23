Fewer storms Tuesday

North Alabama saw widespread thunderstorms Monday afternoon all the way through Tuesday morning. The strong storms of the last 24 hours should be a reminder that it doesn't take severe storms to bring down branches and trees, especially from weakened or diseased trees. Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued by the NWS for winds closer to 50-60 mph or higher. Gusts of 30-50 mph can still bring occasional damage and power outages. Besides strong winds, heavy rain and lightning with these summer time storms can be disruptive and dangerous.

Today a front is sagging south towards North Alabama. This will keep widespread storms south of the Tennessee River and closer to central Alabama Tuesday and Wednesday. With that said thunderstorms are possible for our entire area through the afternoon and evening today and tomorrow. The greatest threat for strong storms will be closer to Franklin , Lawrence & Morgan Counties if not south of these areas Tuesday and Wednesday.

Mentioned above is the fact that this front slows substantially on its journey through the state. That means that a few showers and storms will be possible, off and on, through at least the end of the week. That being said, the coverage will be much lower than what we saw Monday. Temperatures increase as well, rising from the low to mid 80s midweek to the 90s again by the weekend.