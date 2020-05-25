Not as hot in the coming days

Memorial Day is known as the unofficial start of summer and boy did it feel summer-like today! We officially hit 91° at KMSL Monday afternoon. Fortunately, the next few days won't be quite as hot.

There's a trade off for that cool down, though. Clouds start increasing late tonight and hang tough through Tuesday into Wednesday. You'll still be able to get a few peeks of sunshine here and there, but it won't be as gorgeous as what we saw Sunday and Monday. Temperatures start in the upper 60s and with those increasing clouds, we'll have a much more seasonable high - in the lower 80s. Showers and storms redevelop during the afternoon and evening.

Once we get past Tuesday, the rain and storms gradually become more widespread. While the best shot at storms remains to be during the afternoon and evening, it's not impossible to see an isolated shower or storm in the morning, too. While there's no outlined risk for severe weather, stronger storms will still be capable of producing frequent lightning, locally heavy rain, gusty wind, and even small hail. In total, we should pick up about an inch of rain over the next week. An approaching cold front boosts rain chances Thursday and Friday, then we see quite a bit of improvement once the front passes Saturday. We should have great weather for the second half of next weekend.