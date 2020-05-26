Not as hot Tuesday, more showers and storms

Both Sunday and Monday North Alabama came close to or even hit 90 in the afternoons. Cloud cover Tuesday along with the threat of showers all day will help to keep highs 10-15 degrees cooler today. There will still be enough occasional sun that some spots will reach the low 80s.

Areas west of I-65 have the highest chance of rain, some in the form of thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Thunderstorm chances as usual will increase through the afternoon and drop off around sunset.

By Wednesday, rain chances increase for areas along and east of I-65. There is even a greater threat in stronger storms and heavy rain. Besides gusty winds & dangerous lightning the other concern Wednesday is that some bands of heavy rain could train over the same locations, increasing the chance of flash flooding.

The active and unsettled pattern continues through Friday but rain chances tail off just in time for the weekend. Don't expect much change in temperatures the next 7 days. Each afternoon, highs should top out in the low to mid 80s through early next week. There are signs of heat returning by the middle of next week with the potential for widespread 90s.