Not as cold with an isolated shower Thursday

A system to our south Thursday will pump up the cloud cover and give us a slight chance for a shower, but there will be very little impact overall. The good news heading into the weekend is that it won't be quite as bitterly cold. Below average? Yes, but lows in the temps are no longer a factor.

Thursday starts out near 30, but increasing cloud cover overnight should help mitigate frost formation, at least a little bit. Highs reach 50 degrees under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. As mentioned earlier, there's a slight chance for a shower, mainly focused south of the TN River through the afternoon and evening. By Friday, the sun returns and we'll have a stunning weekend across the board. Highs hit the mid to upper 50s each afternoon. That very gradual warming trend holds through next week. By Wednesday, we'll only be a couple of degrees below average!