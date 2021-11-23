Not as cold Wednesday before rain arrives on Thanksgiving

Those cold temperatures combined with a light wind and clear sky will give us another frosty morning Wednesday. However, things start to change a little. We'll have filtered sunshine through thin, high clouds and temperatures warm to the upper 50s during the afternoon. A south wind will gust up to 20 mph, too. With no rain in the forecast, Wednesday will be another good travel day for Thanksgiving.

Now, as for Thanksgiving Day itself, the tide really begins to turn. Our next cold front is on the way Thursday. We'll see showers in the Shoals first, spreading eastward into the evening. Expect rain to start in our western counties by late morning, reaching the I-65 corridor by noon and eventually Sand Mountain by mid-afternoon. This will just be rain, and not too much to speak of at that. Rain totals should stay right around a quarter of an inch.

As mentioned, this Thanksgiving rain is preceding another cold front. Highs Thursday are mild - in the lower 60s. Overnight we'll drop back to near freezing by Friday morning. Some data sources indicate some lingering moisture as the cold air rushes in, setting the stage for a flurry or two. Regardless, the chance for this looks pretty low. For Black Friday shopping, it's going to stay cold! Temperatures will struggle to make it to the upper 40s, even as the sky clears. The weekend stays chilly, too. Lows will be in the 20s and 30s with highs in the mid 50s both Saturday and Sunday. You'll need to bundle up if you're hanging Christmas lights!