Not a washout, but a few storms possible Sunday afternoon and evening

It's about as good as it gets for Labor Day weekend in North Alabama! Temperatures are comfortable in the mid 80s this afternoon with plenty of sunshine. It will stay very pleasant for any evening plans as temperatures dip into the mid 70s with overnight lows in the mid 60s under mostly clear skies.

While the rest of the weekend isn't a complete washout, it won't be completely dry either. A weak cold front is still on track to sweep through the region in the Sunday night-Monday timeframe. Spotty showers and storms will develop ahead of the front tomorrow afternoon that will last through the evening. No severe weather concerns, but some heavy rain will be possible with any storms. I wouldn't cancel any outdoor plans tomorrow, but just keep an eye to the skies and be ready to run inside for 30-45 minutes if any of these downpours pass by your area.

The front may still be close enough for a few more pop up showers and storms Labor Day afternoon, but coverage will be fairly isolated. High temperatures hover in the mid 80s even after the front moves through. Looking ahead to the rest of the week, another cold front is expected to move through the area midweek. At the same time, a tropical disturbance will be along the Gulf Coast. The National Hurricane Center has noted this area of interest for a 30 percent chance for development into a tropical cyclone in the next five days. Daily chances for afternoon showers and storms will continue through Wednesday thanks to both of these features with highs still in the mid 80s. Once the front moves through, a dry forecast returns late next week with highs staying in the low 80s and lows near 60.

In other tropical news, Hurricane Larry remains a Category 3 major hurricane over open water in the Atlantic Ocean today. While we expect no impacts here in the US from Larry, the storm could come very close to Bermuda by Wednesday and Thursday of next week.