The Housing Shortage Continues in Madison County

The coronavirus pandemic has not stopped the housing demand here in Madison County.

WAAY-31's Bridget Divers learned why there is such a high demand for homes in this area and if the housing shortage is going away anytime soon.

"Actually we can't build them fast enough right now because there's so many people moving to town, there's such a big demand on new homes," said Executive Officer of the Huntsville/Madison County Builders Association Barry Oxley.

Executive Officer of the Huntsville Madison County Builders Association Barry Oxley says the housing shortage in Madison County is going to be an issue for the next three to five years.

"We've increased the number of houses were building each year to help meet that demand," said Oxley.

And it's not just new homes that are hard to find.

"Even the number of used houses on the market is about half of what it was," Oxley said.

And the demand for homes is not slowing down.

"The estimates are, over the next four years 50,000 people are moving here, 50,000 individuals so that's probably another 14 to 15,000 families," Oxley said.

Oxley says more people are moving to north Alabama because new jobs are being created at places like Mazda Toyota and the FBI headquarters on Redstone Arsenal.

In Huntsville, Bridget Divers, WAAY-31 News.

Next weekend 45 newly built homes in northern Alabama will be open to the public for viewing in an event known as Parade of Homes.

The Parade of Homes event will take place on Saturday and Sunday the weekends of October 17th and October 24th.

All homes will be open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.