Norway: Several killed, injured in bow and arrow attack

The suspected attacker has been arrested.

Posted: Oct 13, 2021 2:53 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

STOCKHOLM, Sweden (AP) — Norwegian police say several people have been killed and others injured by a man armed with a bow and arrow near the Norwegian capital, Oslo.

They say the suspected attacker has been arrested.

“There are several injured and also dead,” police chief in the town Kongsberg, Øyvind Aas, said at a press conference on Wednesday night, according to Norwegian broadcaster NRK.

No details were immediately available on the numbers of dead and injured.

According to police, the suspected perpetrator walked around the city shooting at people with a bow and arrows.

He was arrested and an investigation is underway into the motive of the attack.

