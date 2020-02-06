Northwest-Shoals Community College holds FAME open house

In order to inspire the next group of students for the world of advanced manufacturing, a local community college held the first of a series of open house events.

On Thursday, Northwest-Shoals Community College welcomed high school students from Colbert, Franklin and Winston counties as part of its "Discover Your Claim to FAME" series.

The event is designed to educate students about the NW-SCC chapter of the Federation of Advanced Manufacturing Education (FAME) program. Students in the program can earn as much as $33,500 over two years while they take classes and work in various companies.

Students were able to meet with representatives of multiple companies, including FLEXCO, Mid-South Central Extrusion Die Company and North American Lighting.

