Northwest-Shoals Community College announces $30M in improvements

Northwest-Shoals Community College announced Thursday that they will be investing up to $30 million in capital improvement projects over the next two years.

NWSCC was joined in the announcement by the Alabama Community College System. The projects include upgrades to the Muscle Shoals and Phil Campbell campuses of NWSCC, with funds provided by NWSCC and ACCS, including funds provided by the Alabama Legislature.

“These campus upgrades will expand and enhance our ability to provide our students greater opportunities to pursue educational and workforce development programs that will support the needs of the businesses and industry in our area,” NWSCC Interim President Chris Cox said. “The improvements will also ensure that our facilities and educational environment are aligned with the outstanding instruction and support our students receive at NW-SCC.”

NWSCC said in a release that the projects are still pending approval by the ACCS Board of Trustees but should be completed within the next two years. ACCS Chancellor Jimmy H. Baker said the investment will make a significant impact on the NWSCC student experience as well as a significant economic impact on Northwest Alabama.