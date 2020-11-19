Northeast Alabama Community College offering new scholarship for Hispanic, Latino students

Northeast Alabama Community College is offering a new scholarship to benefit local Hispanic and Latino students in the coming semester.

The NACC Community Scholarship is designed to aid local residents in preparing for a new career or returning to college after an extended break.

"It's to benefit Hispanic and Latino students who want to move forward, who want to do something different and want to find a new job. Here at Northeast, you can add your associate degree, or you can add a certificate to start working in nursing or welding, something like that," said Edy Aguilar, Admissions Office and Dual Enrollment Program Assistant.

The scholarship essentially serves a buy one, get one free for classes—students pay for the first class and the scholarship covers tuition fees for the second class for a maximum of six hours of scholarship. Students must be new to NACC or must not have been enrolled at NACC within the past two years.

Aguilar says an opportunity like this is especially important to offer community members during the pandemic.

"They can come out of the coronavirus pandemic with new opportunities and that's why we're doing this," Aguilar said.

Aguilar adds that this scholarship is a way that NACC is meeting the community’s needs and interests.

"It is important that Northeast offers this scholarship because Hispanic and Latino communities are growing in our area and we want the community to grow with us educationally. We want to help Hispanic and Latino students begin their future and begin their educational career," Aguilar said.

The deadline to apply for the NACC Community Scholarship is Dec. 1. For more information or to apply, visit https://www.nacc.edu/community/community-scholarship.