North Alabama volunteer group preparing to help people impacted by Hurricane Delta

A local volunteer group, Prepare and Respond, is getting ready to help people impacted by Hurricane Delta.

Over the next few days, volunteers will be making sure all equipment works, and organizing the heavy-duty machinery in their warehouse.

Volunteer Danny Walker says the group will respond to the area with the most damage, but that will most likely be the Louisiana Coast.

Walker says he expects there to be a lot of wind damage so the group is planning to help residents fix their roofs.

Prepare and Respond will be leaving Huntsville next week.