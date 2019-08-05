Clear

North Jackson's new era

The Chiefs under new leadership and new mindset.

Posted: Aug 5, 2019 11:21 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

North Jackson Chiefs have been embracing the afternoon heat all summer, so when school starts Wednesday, there's no adjustment for the players. But things have been tweaked in Stevenson since Chandler Tygard took over as head coach.
Tygard says he knew taking over the program he can't fill the spot of the touchdown leader of Alabama, Lee Witherspoon, but he could fill this team with new goals and a new culture. All summer Tygard has been revamping North Jackson football, re-instating its old glory with a modern twist. The Chiefs have a new locker room, new helmets, new practice jerseys, and a new attitude when it comes to having fun on the field.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Florence
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Fayetteville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Scottsboro
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events