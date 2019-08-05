North Jackson's new era

North Jackson Chiefs have been embracing the afternoon heat all summer, so when school starts Wednesday, there's no adjustment for the players. But things have been tweaked in Stevenson since Chandler Tygard took over as head coach.

Tygard says he knew taking over the program he can't fill the spot of the touchdown leader of Alabama, Lee Witherspoon, but he could fill this team with new goals and a new culture. All summer Tygard has been revamping North Jackson football, re-instating its old glory with a modern twist. The Chiefs have a new locker room, new helmets, new practice jerseys, and a new attitude when it comes to having fun on the field.