North Jackson ready for top-5 showdown in round 2

North Jackson is having a magical year, they're undefeated and have Lee Witherspoon, the record-setting running back, putting up video game numbers. But this Chiefs' team is not a one-man show. Senior Linebacker, Travis Woodall, says North Jackson's senior class has worked hard for moments like this, when they get to play a very good 10-1 team in Hokes Bluff.

"They are locked in, everyone is focused," Woodall said.

Kickoff is at 7 Friday night at North Jackson High School.