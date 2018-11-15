Clear

North Jackson ready for top-5 showdown in round 2

Chiefs host Hokes Bluff Friday.

Posted: Nov. 15, 2018 10:41 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

North Jackson is having a magical year, they're undefeated and have Lee Witherspoon, the record-setting running back, putting up video game numbers. But this Chiefs' team is not a one-man show. Senior Linebacker, Travis Woodall, says North Jackson's senior class has worked hard for moments like this, when they get to play a very good 10-1 team in Hokes Bluff. 

"They are locked in, everyone is focused," Woodall said. 

Kickoff is at 7 Friday night at North Jackson High School. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 27°
Florence
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 29°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 28°
Decatur
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 29°
Scottsboro
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 32°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events