Hard work is what North Jackson football is built on.
"They've done a great job this summer working out on their own," Head Coach, Chandler Tygard, said.
As the AHSAA lays down new guidelines for summer workouts, including a 10 person limit to start, the Chiefs are ready for any kind of team activity, after a three-month hiatus.
"Since we are breaking up into such small groups, we are going to do varsity, junior varsity, freshman, middle school, and go by position, skills and lineman," Tygard said.
Tygard adds his boys have been lifting weights all spring, so he's excited to get the players on the gridiron.
"I'm just looking forward to getting them together, doing competition stuff, stuff they really like." Tygard said.
Tygard added nothing replaces in person instruction especially with new additions to the Chiefs team.
"They have some new coaches they need to be around, so getting them with them will be the big point," he said.
Tygard said its going to be an unusual off season without 7-on - competitions, but adds he understand the state is taking all the precautions to make sure we can have football this fall.
The countdown is on till summer workouts start.
Hard work is what North Jackson football is built on.
Related Content
- North Jackson football ready to be back together
- North Jackson finds new football coach
- North Jackson ready for top-5 showdown in round 2
- Decatur Football ready for the 2019 season
- Muscle Shoals football ready for redemption
- Crews getting ready to reopen Jackson County Park after fire
- Man accused of assaulting referee at Jackson County football game
- Cheerleaders get ready for Thursday night football at Milton Frank
- North Alabama releases 2018 football schedule
- Weather pushes back clean-up efforts at Jackson County Park