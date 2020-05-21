North Jackson football ready to be back together

Hard work is what North Jackson football is built on.

"They've done a great job this summer working out on their own," Head Coach, Chandler Tygard, said.

As the AHSAA lays down new guidelines for summer workouts, including a 10 person limit to start, the Chiefs are ready for any kind of team activity, after a three-month hiatus.

"Since we are breaking up into such small groups, we are going to do varsity, junior varsity, freshman, middle school, and go by position, skills and lineman," Tygard said.

Tygard adds his boys have been lifting weights all spring, so he's excited to get the players on the gridiron.

"I'm just looking forward to getting them together, doing competition stuff, stuff they really like." Tygard said.

Tygard added nothing replaces in person instruction especially with new additions to the Chiefs team.

"They have some new coaches they need to be around, so getting them with them will be the big point," he said.

Tygard said its going to be an unusual off season without 7-on - competitions, but adds he understand the state is taking all the precautions to make sure we can have football this fall.