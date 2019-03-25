Clear
North Jackson finds new football coach

The Chiefs have replaced Mark Rose.

Posted: Mar. 25, 2019 9:56 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Chandler Tygard is the new head football coach at North Jackson High School. Tygard comes to Stevenson after being an assistant at Madison Academy. 

This is Tygard's first head coaching job. North Jackson was previously led by Mark Rose, who won a handful of region championships with the Chiefs. 

