North Jackson Stand Out Taking His Talents to Mississippi State

North Jackson running back Lee Witherspoon is taking his talents to Mississippi State next year.

After transferring to North Jackson this past season, Witherspoon bulldozed his way through a couple Alabama football record books. He is currently the leader for most touchdowns in a season and the most rushing touchdowns in a season.

Witherspoon said he's excited about heading to Starkville and these things really drew him to his final decision.

"The atmosphere of the campus, the people on the campus, the student body, the classrooms, the teachers, and things," Witherspoon said.

Witherspoon chose to be a Bulldog over a lot of other schools, including Alabama, Tennessee, UAB, Troy, and the list goes on.

Huge congrats to this Chief on this big decision.