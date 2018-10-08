Clear

North Huntsville group to host political forum

North Huntsville Community United for Action

Organizers invited candidates for the state attorney general, supreme court, senate and school board to Tuesday's forum.

Posted: Oct. 8, 2018 8:25 AM
Updated: Oct. 8, 2018 9:38 AM
Posted By: Sarah Singleterry

North Huntsville Community United for Action (NHCUA) is hosting a state political candidates' forum Tuesday at Union Hill Primitive Baptist Church. The forum begins at 6:00 p.m.

The forum will include invited candidates for Alabama's attorney general, supreme court, senate and school board.

North Huntsville Community United for Action is a group composed of pastors, ministers, black elected officials, community leaders, parents and residents in North Huntsville.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Florence
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Fayetteville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Scottsboro
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events