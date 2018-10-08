North Huntsville group to host political forum

North Huntsville Community United for Action (NHCUA) is hosting a state political candidates' forum Tuesday at Union Hill Primitive Baptist Church. The forum begins at 6:00 p.m.

The forum will include invited candidates for Alabama's attorney general, supreme court, senate and school board.

North Huntsville Community United for Action is a group composed of pastors, ministers, black elected officials, community leaders, parents and residents in North Huntsville.