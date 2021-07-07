North Huntsville community to get amphitheatre and more developments soon

A multi-million dollar development is coming soon to North Huntsville.



Right across the street from the recently completed Johnson Legacy Recreational Center will be a $20-miilion, 17-acre complex for families and the city to enjoy.

WAAY-31 sat in on district 1 city councilman Devyn Keith's town hall and learned new details about this amphitheater.

"I hope you like change because change is occurring in this district in a positive way," Shane Davis.

Shane Davis is the director of urban economic development for the city of Huntsville.

He told us he is happy to have a hand in Huntsville's growth.

Now, to be able to announce an amphitheater is coming to North Huntsville, is the icing on the cake.

Some say this is the news they've been waiting on.

"I'm happy to see the beginnings of that conversation happening now and that materializing into rooftops an diverse retail experience," Dexter Strong.

Dexter Strong is one of Huntsville's community leaders and he told us he is very excited that this new venture is coming to the north-west side.

Not only is an amphitheater coming, but there will also be even more homes built on this site as well.

The homes will be built right next to the Johnson Legacy Center and the theater will go right across the street in, what is now a parking lot.

Devyn Keith says he knows many residents have been frustrated, not having the developments like Mid-City or downtown, but he wants you to know he hears you.

"Our ability to play catch up at this moment is a blessing to every elected official for this side of the community because without a doubt, you should be proud of where you live, not reluctant," he said.

Aside from the homes and the theater, there will also be two different parks and a playground for kids.

Some residents did express concern about concerts and loud noises.

Keith says this amphitheater will operate just as any other venue but will most likely not have any late night shows due to the type of community that lives here.

The homes being built will be single and multi-family homes to attract more people to the area.

Shane Davis told WAAY-31 the first phase of the project should be done by sometime next year.