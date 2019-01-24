North Huntsville Business Association wants to set record straight after protest against Mayor Battle

North Huntsville Business Association president Reggie McKenzie said he felt he needed to clear things up after hearing people criticized the mayor for a perceived lack of development in North Huntsville.

"Over the years, North Huntsville has been left out in the past, but now that is changing," McKenzie said.

McKenzie said he gets why some people in North Huntsville are frustrated and feel like they're missing out on the economic development happening across the city.

"I'm not criticizing them. They don't have the facts," McKenzie said.

He said the fact is North Huntsville is growing and has the city's full support.

"The mayor has been 110% behind economic development in North Huntsville, especially over the last two years," McKenzie said.

There are three big projects coming to the North Huntsville Industrial Park, located near Pulaski Pike. The city said these developments will bring in thousands of jobs.

The existing Toyota plant, not to be confused with the incoming Mazda-Toyota plant, is set to expand. There's also the new Aerojet Rocketdyne plant and Facebook data center coming to the industrial park.

"Hopefully in the next year or so we see a lot things happen in North Huntsville and much more to come," McKenzie said.

Outside of those big three industrial developments, the city said there are plans to upgrade area roads. A new road is being built from North Memorial Parkway directly into Alabama A&M's campus to support a gateway entrance to the school and a new hotel development.

"When the hotel comes in, they may need a road. They may need traffic lights," McKenzie said.

There's also a planned expansion of Martin Luther King Boulevard, and a new overpass is being built at Mastin Lake Road and Memorial Parkway as part of the city's Restore Our Roads project.

McKenzie said he knows often times with these kind of things it's going to take people seeing it to believe it.

"People like to see something, so if they see a hotel they say, 'Oh, you're doing something,'" McKenzie said.

If all goes according to plan, McKenzie said they'll break ground on the hotel in the next year.

The city also said they're buying blighted properties along North Memorial Parkway to create a new park. WAAY 31 learned the city is also building a new North Huntsville library and a new Johnson Legacy Center.