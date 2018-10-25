Vincent Galimore, 41, from Sardis City was arrested after a homeowner found him going through her refrigerator.
Galimore came in the home while the the owner was giving her child a bath. Boaz Police found him near the intersection of Mann Avenue and Walnut Street after being told to leave the house. He has a criminal history.
There was no forced entry into the home, and no one was injured.
Related Content
- Man arrested in Boaz after homeowner found him going through her refrigerator
- Boaz police arrest two in drug bust
- 11 arrested in two separate Boaz busts
- Man arrested after breaking into a home in Boaz
- Boaz police shoot man during drug raid
- Authorities locate missing Boaz woman
- Boaz manhunt suspect found asleep in lake house
- Boaz woman charged with drugging 5-year-old
- Boaz police searching for theft suspect
Scroll for more content...