Man arrested in Boaz after homeowner found him going through her refrigerator

Vincent Galimore Vincent Galimore

A man was arrested after a homeowner found him going through her refrigerator.

Posted: Oct. 25, 2018 12:22 PM
Updated: Oct. 25, 2018 12:23 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Vincent Galimore, 41, from Sardis City was arrested after a homeowner found him going through her refrigerator.

Galimore came in the home while the the owner was giving her child a bath. Boaz Police found him near the intersection of Mann Avenue and Walnut Street after being told to leave the house. He has a criminal history.

There was no forced entry into the home, and no one was injured.

