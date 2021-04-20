North Alabamians spending more money as grocery prices continue to rise

Proctor and Gamble announced Tuesday that they will be raising prices on baby and feminine care products in September, but those items are not the only things North Alabamians will have to spend more money on.

We spoke with shoppers about the increase in their grocery bills during the pandemic.

Food prices are driven by dozens, if not hundreds, of factors, according to the Alabama Grocers Association. Shoppers in North Alabama are noticing the increase in prices when they go to the grocery store.

"I just went grocery shopping this morning for dinner and I spent a hundred dollars on just like maybe three or four days' worth of groceries," said Larissa Barisa, Madison County resident.

Barisa noticed she's spending a couple hundred dollars more a month on groceries for her and her husband. The price increase is limiting some of the foods they used to buy more often.

"Before, we'd have steak or like red meats sort of like maybe five or six times, you know, a month. Now, if it's twice or three times a month, it's way too much," said Barisa.

But some items she can't give up.

"I have gluten intolerance and so...I kind of can't compromise, which I think that's why probably my grocery bill has gone up a lot more than others," said Barisa.

The pandemic caused an increase in demand, which is impacting the price of grocery items, according to the Alabama Grocers Association. That price increase is limiting what people like Larissa and her husband can spend their money on.

"He's a really avid bowler and so we've just said like, okay, we just have to like cut back on the amount of times we bowl, like, our entertainment budget like just has to shrink super much, so we've gone down to two streaming services," said Barisa.

They're also looking at more free events in Huntsville to help save money.

"So, definitely it's been hard," said Barisa.

The Alabama Grocers Association says the price increase consumers are seeing is not related to increased profits, but a spike in costs caused partly by cleaning and sanitation protocols.