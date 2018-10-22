North Alabamians register to vote for midterm elections

Time is running out to register to vote in Alabama. The Madison County Board of Registrars closed at 4:30, but people have until midnight to register online. WAAY 31 talked to some people who registered to vote to find out why they were registering and what issues are important to them. Janet Watkins told us voting is a responsibility every citizen has.

"It's my civic duty to vote."

Watkins wasn't the only one with that viewpoint. Many others said that was one of the reasons they were registering to vote today. Damian Jennings recently moved to Huntsville from New York. He said he's unhappy with what's going on in the country right now.

"I'm not in favor of the way our country is going since the presidential election."

When people were asked if they knew what would be on the ballot in two weeks all of them said they didn't, but they said they know there are some important issues they believe in that could be impacted by the election, which is why they're voting.

"I do know that women's rights are really an issue, unfortunately, sadly to say. I feel like we're going back to the 60's with Jim Crow laws and whatnot," said Jennings.

Watkins said people lose the right to be upset about the outcome of elections if they don't exercise their right to vote.

"We have no right to speak against who the other people put in office."

The registrars office said anyone who is planning on registering online will want to do it before the 11:59 deadline just in case anything goes wrong.