North Alabamians react to riots at U.S. Capitol

We are hearing from people in North Alabama about their reactions to the events at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

State Rep. Mike Ball called Wednesday's events barbaric and uncivilized. He said that after almost 20 years in the Alabama State Legislature, he doesn't have an appetite for politics any more.

Ball says after Wednesday's riot, he has more questions that need answers.

"'Course the puzzling thing to me is how'd they get so far? I mean, it looked like there was a breach of security in a big way. That being said, there's no excuse for the barbaric, uncivilized behavior," said Ball.

He added it's very disappointing to see how many people are losing faith in our institutions.

One political activist who lives in Huntsville says she couldn't believe it was happening and said she couldn't fathom how far the group of people would go. She said she was thinking about how or why those people could be breaking windows and why they were let into the Capitol.

She says people need to think, is this what we want our democracy to look like?

"You have to think about, is this what you want your country to look like? Is this what you want your government to look like? Do you want this sort of thing to happen? Because if you don't, you have a voice," said Cindi Branham, political activist.

She also said she was happy to see lawmakers return back to session last night to finish what they started and that the disruption didn't hinder them from doing their jobs.