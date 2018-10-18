Hurricane victim reunites with North Alabama church

North Alabamians know what it's like to try and clean up after a storm, and many of them are stepping up to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael.

Trees toppled through homes during the storm and electricity is still sparce in some areas of Panama City Beach, but among the devastation is a helpful act turned into a loving reunion.

"When I signed in this morning, they said there was a church here, but I had no clue they were from our hometown," Debbie Richards, a native of north Alabama, said.

Debbie Richards moved from Albertville to Foley in 2015 and just moved again to Panama City Beach a month ago. With devastation around her, she said she wanted to help out by volunteering at Operation BBQ Relief.

"I opened the door to our trailer where we are cooking all the vegetables, and there was my Life Point family," Richards said.

Richards said she's proud to see her north Alabamians here helping. She was a member of Life Point Church in Albertville.

"Oh it was exciting; to see a familiar face was great and it just brings a little more happiness to your heart knowing that your family from north Alabama is here volunteering also," Richards said.

"We just wanted to come down here and help out and let them know that we care," Will Brock, a member of the church, said.

Members from the church said they'd pick up and come volunteer all over again. They also have a crew down in Tallahassee helping with clean up efforts there.