North Alabamians have mixed opinions about lottery, casinos as bill heads to state House

A lottery bill is waiting approval from the Alabama House of Representatives. This comes after it was approved by the Senate.

This bill could open the door for a casino in Jackson County or DeKalb County. Right now, opinions are mixed about a potential casino in the area.

"I would love to go to it," said Tivoli Justice, who lives in Jackson County.

"'I'm against a casino in my county or the surrounding counties," said Brandon Patrick from DeKalb County.

The amendment would make way for casinos in counties across Alabama and for a state lottery funding education.

"I'm not 100% for a lottery, but I'm not necessarily opposed to it. But a casino is a whole different ball game," said Patrick.

Near Jackson and DeKalb Counties, both Tennessee and Georgia have state lotteries.

"If it's here, it'll help out Alabama instead of Georgia," said Justice.

A lot of people we spoke with had some moral concerns about a casino nearby.

"It dilutes the family environment of the community. The spin-off businesses of it," said Patrick.

If the bill makes it through, it would require a statewide vote to become an official amendment. The first $750 million of gaming revenue would go toward broadband infrastructure. There would also be a 20% tax on casino profits.