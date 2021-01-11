North Alabamians enjoy Monday's snowfall

Monday was a snowy day across parts of North Alabama. Many families built snowmen together and enjoyed the winter weather.

WAAY 31's Grace Campbell was invited in on some of the fun and built a snowman with a family in Athens. Leanna Baldwin said Monday was an amazing day filled with snowball fights and making snow angels with her kids.

“It was really exciting. We don’t get much of this in North Alabama," said Leanna. "So, just seeing it, waking them up, seeing them so excited, it gets everybody excited. Who doesn’t like to play in snow that we don’t have very often?”

Leanna's son, Grantlan, said it was a day full of playing in the snow.

“We’ve been making snowmen, jumping on the trampoline and we’ve been throwing snowballs at each other," he said.

Grantlan's seen a snowfall before, but it's the first one for his sister, Gabriella.

“We couldn’t wait to get out, teach her how to throw a snowball, build snowmen, snow angels, she loved jumping on the trampoline watching the snow fly up, fall back down. It was just really exciting getting to see her so excited," said Leanna.

The kids were happy to have the snow day and Leanna was happy to experience it with them.

“We love family bonding, we always look for more ways to do something as a family and this today, it couldn’t get any better," she said.

The Baldwin family hopes to have more snow days this winter so they can build more snowmen and improve their snowball fighting skills.