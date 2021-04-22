North Alabamians react to news of Rocket City Trash Pandas' CEO resigning

People are still processing the news of the Rocket City Trash Pandas' CEO, Ralph Nelson, resigning. WAAY 31 heard from many people about how they're feeling.

People are feeling every emotion imaginable. One person said they're feeling let down and another said it doesn't faze them at all. Phil White is one of the people who's no longer excited for the Trash Pandas' home opener.

“I’ll be honest with you, I was heartbroken because he’s what caught my attention with the Pandas based on his experience with ball teams he’s had in the past," said White.

White is one of the many people who was looking forward to baseball returning to the Rocket City. Several people on Facebook told WAAY 31 they think the Trash Pandas' CEO resigning 3 weeks before the home opener is a recipe for disaster. White said Nelson leaving is just the beginning of the end for the Pandas.

Ryan Willan thinks otherwise.

“To me, it seems like if he leaves, then they can replace him," said Willan. "I can’t imagine things falling apart at this point, because there’s so much wrapped up in it."

Willan agrees with the many people who think the timing of his resignation is odd, but he is looking forward to two things:

Watching baseball with his son Cheering on a team with such a unique name

“I think they’re going to be successful," said Willan. "If they weren’t, I'm sure there’d be another team and they’d call it something extra special, too.”

The vice president of the Trash Pandas told us business is going as usual, so we can still expect to see the Trash Pandas play their first home game on May 11.