North Alabama's 'attack squirrel' suspect arrested in Killen

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office says North Alabama's "attack squirrel" suspect, Mickey Paulk, was found Thursday at America’s Best Value Inn in Killen by investigators conducting surveillance there.

The sheriff's office says Paulk was on a stolen motorcycle, and after a short pursuit, he rammed an investigator's vehicle, which is when he was arrested. He is now facing charges in both Lauderdale and Limestone counties, since he was arrested in Killen. He's being booked into the Lauderdale County Jail.

The sheriff's office says he had a pistol in his waistband, so will be charged again with felon in possession of a firearm. He will also receive charges for criminal mischief, receiving stolen property and attempting to elude.

Paulk had been on the run since earlier this month when the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office tried to arrest him on possession of a controlled substance, certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia charges.

Deputies say they got a tip that Paulk was using the squirrel to attack, and giving it meth to keep it aggressive.

Paulk, speaking to WAAY 31 and in a Facebook post, laughed off that claim. The Alabama Department of Conservation & Natural Resources issued a warrant for Mickey Paulk for illegal possession of a wild animal. He could be fined between $250 and $500, and possibly receive extra jail time.

Paulk is also charged with receiving stolen property. https://t.co/LOecAIpKBQ — Limestone Sheriff (@LimestoneCoSO) June 28, 2019